Eidul Adha accidents: One dead, 144 injured during animal sacrifices across Pakistan

A tragic Eidul Adha incident claimed a young man’s life while over 140 others were injured in animal-related accidents nationwide. These incidents happened during sacrificial rituals as animals became difficult to control.

The fatal accident occurred in Swabi’s Topi area, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A cow kicked a young man in the chest during slaughter. He died instantly. Witnesses said the incident took place while the animal was being tied with ropes in Maini Loya Lar village. His body was taken to a hospital and later handed to his family, leaving the local community in deep sorrow.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 144 injuries linked to Eid animal sacrifices, Rescue 1122 confirmed. Of these, 33 people were seriously injured and rushed to hospitals. The remaining 111 received first aid on site or were later discharged. Cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad saw multiple such incidents.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said many animals broke free during the sacrifice process. These moments led to chaos and multiple injuries. Crowded urban areas made the situation harder to manage, especially where proper facilities were lacking.

Officials have now urged the public to be more cautious during animal handling. They advised using experienced help during sacrifices to prevent harm. Safety measures can save lives and reduce chaos during these important religious practices.