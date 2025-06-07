Police officers held over suspect’s escape: Hafizabad case

In a major development in the Hafizabad case, two police officers have been arrested for allegedly helping a suspect leave custody in exchange for a bribe. The case involves a serious incident reported on April 25, where a couple was abducted, and the woman faced mistreatment in front of her husband.

Reports revealed that Assistant Sub-Inspector Kashif Mehmood was aware of the incident even before it became public. He had detained one of the suspects, Laik Maqsood, but did not inform his seniors and later released the suspect without following proper legal procedures. The release was reportedly arranged through Inspector Muneeb Liaqat, who helped facilitate the payment.

The matter came into the spotlight after videos related to the case surfaced on social media, prompting strong public reaction and immediate action by district police. On June 3, an official complaint was filed against eight individuals, including four named suspects from Mangat Ooncha village.

To prevent any suspect from leaving the country, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) placed two individuals—Ikram and Chand—on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). Authorities believe this step is necessary as some individuals tried to avoid legal proceedings by traveling abroad.

During the investigation, it was discovered that one of the individuals had already been in police custody earlier and was released inappropriately, raising concerns over transparency and conduct within the local force. A case has now been registered under Police Order 2002 against the officers involved.

Officials confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to ensure justice is served. The case has led to wider discussions on improving support for affected individuals and strengthening internal accountability within the police force.