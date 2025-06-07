Pakistani cricketers spread eid joy with heartfelt messages to fans

As Muslims around the world celebrated Eid ul Adha, Pakistan’s cricket stars took to social media to wish their fans a joyful and peaceful Eid. From emotional prayers to cheerful pictures, the players shared the festive spirit with millions of followers.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris posted a heartfelt message, reminding fans about the importance of faith, sacrifice, and gratitude. “Wishing you and your families peace, barakah, and closeness to Allah (SWT) on this blessed day and always,” he wrote.

Star batter Babar Azam kept it simple yet elegant. He shared a picture in his Eid outfit on Instagram with a brief caption: “Eid Mubarak.” His fans appreciated the post, which quickly gained thousands of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi shared a prayerful message on his Instagram story. “May Almighty accept our sacrifices and guide us towards righteousness,” he wrote, adding his warm Eid wishes to fans across the globe.

Former legends Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik also joined in, each sharing an “Eid Mubarak” post. Malik posted family photos with his wife, actor Sana Javed, while Afridi shared an image of the Holy Kaaba, highlighting the spiritual meaning of Eid.

Other cricketers including Imam ul Haq, who posed with his sacrificial goats, and young star Saim Ayub, who shared video greetings, also took part in spreading Eid joy. Their messages reflected unity, celebration, and a strong connection with their fans during this special occasion.