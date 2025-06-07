India’s $5 trillion dream faces reality check as millions work in ‘open prison’ conditions

India’s push toward becoming a $5 trillion economy is being driven by over 300 million workers in the unorganised sector, yet many of them face harsh and unsafe conditions. A new report by Al Jazeera exposes widespread exploitation—delayed wages, no job contracts, lack of safety gear, and zero paid leave. These violations align with indicators of forced labour as defined by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Workers like Ravi Kumar Gupta, a steel factory labourer in Maharashtra, earn less than the national average and risk their lives daily with minimal safety gear. Despite working long shifts, often without breaks or holidays, his pay is routinely delayed and reduced by middlemen and food deductions. With no legal contracts and no job security, Ravi continues working only because he has no alternative to support his struggling family back home.

In southern India, women in seafood and garment industries share a similar fate. Shrimp peelers like Sumitha Salomi in Andhra Pradesh earn barely $4.50 a day, without contracts, social security, or health benefits. Their wages are paid in cash without payslips, making it impossible to track or challenge payment issues. Surveillance and restricted movement further deepen the sense of working in what some call an “open prison.”

The situation remains dire across multiple sectors including textiles, where workers—mostly women—face violence, intimidation, and withheld wages. Labour union leaders blame global fashion brands for encouraging exploitative practices by pressuring suppliers with low prices and tight deadlines. Experts argue that poor legal enforcement and shrinking job opportunities have made workers even more vulnerable to exploitation.

Although the Indian government merged 29 labour laws into four codes to simplify regulations, critics say these reforms weaken worker protections and restrict union formation. Labour experts warn that unless the government enforces laws effectively and prioritises workers’ rights, millions will remain trapped in cycles of forced labour—undermining the very foundation of India’s growth story.