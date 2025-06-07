Justice Mansoor Ali Shah sworn in as acting chief justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Senior Supreme Court Judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has officially taken oath as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan. The oath-taking ceremony was held on Saturday at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik administered the oath during the event, which was attended by several prominent legal figures. Among the attendees were Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Shahid Bilal, and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, along with Advocate General Punjab Amjad Pervez and other senior lawyers.

This change in leadership comes as Chief Justice Yahya Afridi is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. He is expected to return to Pakistan on the fourth day of Eidul Azha, which falls on June 10. Until then, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will serve as the acting head of the Supreme Court.

Interestingly, Justice Munib Akhtar had previously been serving as acting Chief Justice due to Justice Mansoor Ali Shah being abroad. His term as acting CJP ended on June 6, making way for Justice Shah’s appointment upon his return to Pakistan.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is widely respected in legal circles for his progressive judgments and emphasis on judicial reforms. His temporary appointment as acting CJP is expected to maintain stability in the top court during Chief Justice Afridi’s absence.

The legal community has welcomed Justice Shah’s return and oath-taking, seeing it as a continuation of experienced leadership at the country’s highest judicial forum.