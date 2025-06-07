Sindh CM vows budget relief for salaried class, slams power companies

SEHWAN – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has assured the public that the upcoming provincial budget will bring much-needed relief for the salaried class. Speaking to the media in his hometown, he acknowledged the severe impact of inflation on working individuals and promised that the Sindh government is committed to easing their financial burden.

While addressing reporters, Shah mentioned that a final decision on salary increases will be made after the federal government releases its financial details. The federal budget is expected on June 10, while Sindh’s budget will be presented on June 13. He expressed optimism that the federal government will also offer tax relief to salaried employees, helping them cope with rising living costs.

In addition to financial measures, the chief minister emphasized the government’s focus on clean drinking water and renewable energy. Under the direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, several solar energy projects are in progress. Shah also shared that out of 2.1 million houses planned for flood victims, one million have already been completed, and work on the remaining homes is ongoing.

Shah didn’t hold back when criticizing the ongoing electricity crisis in Sindh. He labeled K-Electric a “failed institution” and said other power providers like HESCO and SEPCO are also performing poorly. “Load shedding lasts up to 18 hours in some areas,” he said, calling the situation unacceptable and demanding accountability.

When asked about PTI’s planned protest campaign after Eid, Shah downplayed the move, stating that such actions have happened before with little outcome. He urged the opposition to focus on legal avenues rather than street protests, adding that a single-issue movement is likely to collapse without broader public support.

The chief minister concluded by criticizing the opposition for ignoring real public issues. “Raising noise without substance helps no one,” he said, emphasizing the importance of addressing core challenges like inflation, energy, and public welfare through effective governance.