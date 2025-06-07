Seasonal butchers fill the gap as eid rates surge in Karachi

KARACHI – As professional butchers hike their rates this Eidul Azha, seasonal butchers with knives and cleavers have taken over the streets of Karachi, offering cheaper alternatives for animal sacrifice. This year, citizens in many areas are finding it difficult to book experienced butchers, especially as prices have jumped 30 to 50 percent compared to last year.

According to Babu Qureshi, a seasoned butcher from Liaquatabad, charges for slaughtering large animals now range between Rs20,000 to Rs30,000 on the first day of Eid. Rates gradually drop on the second and third days, with lighter animals and smaller tasks priced slightly lower. However, demand has pushed many professionals to take group bookings in upscale neighborhoods, leaving middle- and lower-income families to rely on temporary butchers.

Seasonal butchers, who only work during Eid, are stepping in to meet demand. These workers often charge significantly less than professionals—sometimes up to 50 percent lower—and usually operate in teams. They are most active in middle-class areas, where residents still want to uphold the tradition but cannot afford the rising prices of expert services.

Meanwhile, knife sharpening shops and tool vendors are witnessing a rush of customers preparing for the ritual. At Al-Karam Square, Mohsin Ali, a knife seller, shared that prices for cleavers and knives have increased, with some tools now costing up to Rs2,500. Despite this, many prefer sharpening old equipment, paying Rs150 to Rs200 per piece.

In addition, demand for accessories like date palm mats, baskets, and wooden chopping blocks has skyrocketed. Vendors like Amir Uddin in Gharibabad report strong sales as people buy these items to help process and distribute sacrificial meat. Mats are selling for Rs500 to Rs1,000, while baskets range from Rs200 to Rs400.

With rising prices, limited availability of professionals, and high demand for supplies, Eid preparations are creating temporary jobs and small business booms across the city. From street vendors to amateur butchers, many are finding opportunities in the challenges this festive season brings.