Pakistani celebrities send Eidul Adha wishes to fans across social media

KARACHI – On the joyous occasion of Eidul Azha, several Pakistani showbiz stars extended heartfelt greetings to their fans through social media, joining in the festive celebrations across the country.

As people across Pakistan celebrated Eid with religious devotion, many followed the tradition of animal sacrifice to honor the Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi. Celebrities used the opportunity to connect with their followers and spread positivity online.

Actress Sana Javed shared adorable pictures with her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, wishing fans a blessed Eid. The couple’s warm smiles and festive attire caught the attention of many on Instagram.

Television host and actress Nida Yasir also posted pictures with her husband Yasir Nawaz, extending Eid greetings and sharing a glimpse of their joyful celebration at home.

Famous TikToker Rabeeca Khan joined in as well, posting a festive video on Instagram. She expressed love and gratitude to her fans, wishing everyone happiness, peace, and togetherness on Eid.

Moreover, popular actress Ayeza Khan and her husband, actor Danish Taimoor, posted a beautifully captured video celebrating Eid. Their message brought cheer to fans, many of whom shared their excitement and love in the comments.

With Eid festivities in full swing, Pakistani celebrities played their part in spreading smiles and sharing the spirit of togetherness, reminding everyone of the joy in staying connected during special occasions.