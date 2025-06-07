Iran slams U.S. travel ban as ‘sign of racist mindset’

TEHRAN – Iran strongly condemned the new U.S. travel ban affecting citizens of 12 mostly Middle Eastern and African countries, calling the move a reflection of “a racist and supremacist mindset” in Washington.

The criticism came after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, reimposing strict entry restrictions on countries similar to those targeted during his first term. The policy will take effect from June 9 and cites national security concerns.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Director General for Iranian Expatriates Affairs, Alireza Hashemi, stated that this ban clearly shows the deep hostility of American policymakers toward Iran and Muslim communities. He called the move a violation of basic principles of international law.

The ban follows a deadly bombing at a pro-Israel rally in Colorado, which U.S. officials used as justification for the renewed restrictions. In addition to Iran, the ban targets citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Partial bans have also been placed on travelers from seven other nations.

Hashemi added that such measures strip millions of people of their basic right to travel based purely on their nationality or religion. He emphasized that this action not only discriminates but also undermines global legal norms and human rights.

Relations between Iran and the United States have been hostile since 1979, when diplomatic ties were severed after Iran’s Islamic Revolution. Despite tensions, an estimated 1.5 million Iranians were living in the U.S. as of 2020, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.