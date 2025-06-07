Heatwave and power cuts threaten safe storage of eid meat

KARACHI – With soaring temperatures and frequent power cuts this Eidul Azha, preserving sacrificial meat has become a major challenge for households across the city. Health experts have raised alarms over improper storage practices that could lead to food poisoning or even hepatitis E.

Dr. Hilar Sheikh from Jinnah Hospital advised the public to take extra care when handling meat during Eid. He emphasized that meat should be thoroughly dried after washing, cut into small pieces, and stored in airtight containers or polythene bags before freezing to prevent contamination.

However, he warned against using regular plastic bags, as they do not block freezer gases, which can cause toxins to form. “Improper packaging and repeated freezing and thawing significantly increase the risk of foodborne illnesses,” he noted.

In areas hit by power outages, experts recommend using ice-packed steel or thermocol boxes to keep meat cool. This can help prevent spoilage until electricity is restored or alternative cold storage becomes available.

To avoid waste and health hazards, doctors and civic bodies are also encouraging early distribution of sacrificial meat, especially to the needy. Sharing meat promptly not only ensures safety but also fulfills the spirit of Eid.

As deep freezers pile up for delivery in Karachi’s Regal Chowk, families are being urged to prepare in advance and follow food safety guidelines. With rising demand and rising heat, thoughtful planning may be the key to a healthy and waste-free Eid.