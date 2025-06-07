Sindh cracks down on traffic violations, bans 4-seater rickshaws and tinted accessories

KARACHI – The Sindh government has approved a complete ban on four-seater rickshaws and the sale of tinted windows, police lights, and sirens both online and at physical counters. These decisions were made during a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Friday, where major amendments to the province’s Motor Vehicle Rules were also discussed.

To improve road safety and enforce fitness standards, the government will now make fitness certificates mandatory for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles. The motor vehicle fitness process will be outsourced to third-party providers through formal Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), Minister Lanjar confirmed. Additionally, water tankers and dumpers must now install trackers and sensors to monitor their movements.

The meeting also introduced heavy penalties for traffic violations. Government vehicles found driving in the wrong direction will face fines of Rs200,000, while private four-wheelers will be fined Rs100,000. Motorcyclists violating the one-way rule will be fined Rs25,000, and those without licenses will face the same amount. Car drivers without licenses will be fined Rs50,000.

Furthermore, harsh penalties have been introduced for dangerous stunts. First-time offenders caught performing one-wheeling or drifting will be fined Rs100,000, with repeat violations increasing to Rs200,000 and Rs300,000 respectively. To monitor road behavior, at least five surveillance cameras will be installed in all heavy and load-carrying vehicles.

To streamline enforcement, the traffic, transport, and excise departments will be digitally linked, and e-challans will be sent to vehicle owners’ registered addresses. Vehicles with unpaid fines will be barred from sale or transfer. A dedicated Traffic Magistrate will also be appointed to oversee traffic law violations.

Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla assured that no registration or permits will be issued for four-seater or larger rickshaws, with a province-wide crackdown on non-compliant vehicles already in the pipeline. He added that all administrative steps to build the fitness certification system would be completed swiftly, followed by strict enforcement.