EU rolls out welcome mat for Elon Musk after feud with Trump

Elon Musk is “very welcome” in Europe, a European Commission spokesperson said Friday, following the billionaire’s very public falling-out with U.S. President Donald Trump. The lighthearted remark came during a regular press briefing in Brussels, where the growing rift between the two powerful figures took center stage.

Trump and Musk, once political allies, have been locked in a heated dispute this week. Trump expressed “deep disappointment” with Musk’s harsh criticism of a Republican tax and spending bill, which includes cuts to electric vehicle subsidies. The two traded jabs online, causing a public meltdown of their relationship.

When asked whether Musk had contacted the EU to discuss moving his business interests or starting new ventures in Europe, commission spokesperson Paula Pinho smiled and replied, “He’s very welcome.” Tech spokesperson Thomas Regnier echoed the sentiment, saying the EU is open to entrepreneurs ready to grow and scale their companies.

This statement comes as tensions escalate in the U.S., where Trump threatened to review Musk’s government contracts, valued at around $18 billion. In response, Musk hinted at halting a major U.S. space program involving SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, further straining the situation.

Despite Musk’s past criticism of the European Union’s tech regulations — which he has labeled as censorship — European officials now appear open to welcoming the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. The EU’s “Choose Europe” initiative aims to attract global tech talent and investment, making the timing ideal for a potential business pivot.

The clash has already hit Musk’s businesses hard. Tesla’s stock plunged sharply after the feud went public, with investors worried about political fallout. As the battle between the two high-profile figures continues, Europe may soon emerge as a strategic alternative for Musk’s ambitious ventures.