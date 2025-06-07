Trump, Musk feud deepens as president signals no plans for reconciliation

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he has no intention of speaking with Elon Musk, signaling a widening rift between the two former allies amid rising political tension. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said he wasn’t thinking about the Tesla CEO, but added that his administration would review Musk’s substantial government contracts.

“I hope he does well with Tesla,” Trump remarked, while noting, “We’ll take a look at everything — it’s a lot of money.” A White House official later hinted Trump might even part ways with his red Tesla Model S.

The conflict began after Musk strongly opposed Trump’s massive tax and spending bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination” that would balloon the national debt. On his platform X, Musk reposted criticism of the bill and hinted it was time to form a new political party to represent the majority of Americans.

Meanwhile, Tesla stock saw a modest rebound on Friday after suffering a record $150 billion loss the day before. Musk’s public silence on Trump has been noted, though insiders say his anger may soon cool, and some expect reconciliation efforts to begin behind the scenes.

The clash escalated after Trump revoked a key NASA nomination linked to Musk, fueling speculation that their alliance had truly broken down. Tensions further rose when Musk threatened, then backed away from, decommissioning SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.

As the feud continues, Republicans worry about the fallout ahead of the 2026 midterms. With Musk hinting he’ll scale back political donations, GOP leaders face the risk of losing major Silicon Valley backing and voter support from tech-savvy communities.