Young pilgrims redefine Hajj: gen Z and millennials embrace the sacred journey

In Makkah’s Grand Mosque, a new wave of pilgrims is reshaping the traditional image of Hajj. Millennials and Gen Z Muslims are stepping forward, proving the sacred pilgrimage isn’t just for the elderly.

These young pilgrims stress that Hajj should be performed as soon as one is physically and financially able. They believe early participation allows for deeper reflection and a lifelong spiritual transformation.

Among them is 19-year-old Pakistani pilgrim Naveed Sajid, who traveled with his mother as her mahram (male guardian). “I feel blessed to experience Hajj at this age,” he said. “It’s a chance to grow spiritually and begin a new chapter in life.”

Moroccan pilgrim Muhammad Mustafa, 33, shared a similar perspective. After completing the symbolic stoning ritual, he encouraged young Muslims to fulfill this obligation while they are healthy and active. “Hajj has no age limit,” he said. “The sooner, the better.”

The pilgrimage, one of Islam’s five pillars, is mandatory once in a lifetime for Muslims who are able. It takes place in Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, causing its date to shift each year on the solar calendar.

As crowds fill the holy site for this year’s Hajj, the presence of younger pilgrims reflects a growing awareness among Muslim youth. They’re choosing to prioritize faith early—and in doing so, are helping to redefine religious traditions for a new generation.