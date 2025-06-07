At least 34 Palestinians killed in Gaza as health system nears collapse

At least 34 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Saturday morning, according to local health sources. Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis received 15 bodies, while seven more were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Six other people were reportedly killed near an aid distribution point in al-Akhawah, and several more bodies were recovered from across the city.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces arrested eight Palestinians in the Hebron district, as reported by the Wafa news agency. Five were detained near a water spring in Nahalin Town, while two brothers were arrested while caring for livestock near their home. Another individual was arrested from Ash-Shuyukh Town, northeast of Hebron.

At the same time, humanitarian agencies have issued dire warnings about the deteriorating situation in Gaza. Aid groups say the entire population is at risk of famine due to Israel’s blockade, which began in March and cut off food, fuel, and medical supplies. Though Israel briefly allowed some aid last month, distribution operations halted after Israeli forces opened fire near aid points.

Health services are also in crisis. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital in southern Gaza may soon become non-functional. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that the collapse of these facilities would leave thousands without critical care, including surgery, dialysis, and cancer treatment.

Moreover, Israeli authorities have reportedly blocked access roads to both hospitals, making it nearly impossible for patients and medical staff to reach them safely. Ghebreyesus stressed that the destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system must end immediately and called once again for the release of hostages and a lasting ceasefire.

The humanitarian situation continues to worsen daily, with medical workers and aid organizations urging swift international action to prevent further loss of life and a complete collapse of essential services.