Ali Zafar shares emotional poem for slain TikToker Sana Yousuf

Renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar has shared a heartfelt poem in memory of 17-year-old TikToker Sana Yousuf, who was tragically murdered in Islamabad recently. The incident sparked widespread outrage across the country.

According to police reports, the accused, Umar Hayat, allegedly wanted to befriend Sana. When she rejected his advances, he fatally attacked her at her home. Authorities arrested the suspect within 24 hours and recovered the murder weapon along with Sana’s mobile phone.

Ali Zafar took to Instagram to express his sorrow and anger over the horrifying incident. In an emotional post, he said that Sana’s tragic end weighed heavily on his heart. He added that although this pain feels unbearable, it is sadly not new—referring to previous cases like Qandeel Baloch and Noor Mukadam.

In his caption, Zafar wrote, “The burden of Sana Yousuf’s tragedy is too heavy to move under, but this sorrow isn’t new—only the names change, the wound remains the same.”

The singer also highlighted the collective responsibility of society, especially men, in changing deeply rooted behaviors. He urged parents to raise their sons with empathy, compassion, and respect to prevent future tragedies.

He concluded by saying, “I could not bear this pain in silence, so I put my emotions into words. This isn’t just poetry—it’s a prayer for change.” His post has resonated with many, calling for a stronger stand against gender-based violence in Pakistan.