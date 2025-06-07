Ukraine downs Russian Su-35 fighter jet in Kursk region

Ukraine’s military claimed on Saturday that it had successfully shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet during an air operation in the Kursk direction. The strike reportedly occurred early in the morning on June 7, 2025.

According to a statement posted by Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram, the jet was taken down as part of a coordinated effort, though no further technical details or location specifics were disclosed. Russian authorities have not issued a response to the claim so far.

This latest event comes just a week after Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) carried out a large-scale drone attack on multiple Russian air bases. That strike targeted over 40 military aircraft, damaging or destroying several strategic bombers including Tu-95s and Tu-22s.

These bombers have been used frequently by Russian forces to launch long-range missile attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure and cities. Therefore, Ukraine’s latest action could be seen as a continued effort to weaken Russia’s aerial strike capabilities.

Meanwhile, international observers, including Reuters, have not independently verified the downing of the Su-35. However, Ukrainian military officials maintain that it marks another success in their ongoing defense operations.

Tensions between the two countries remain high, with both sides increasing air and drone strikes. Ukraine continues to call for more support from Western allies to defend its airspace and maintain pressure on Russian forces.