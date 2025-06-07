Hania Aamir performs Hajj, shares moments from sacred journey

Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has successfully performed Hajj, sharing heartfelt moments of her spiritual journey with her fans on social media.

Hania, who has over 18.6 million followers on Instagram, is well-known for her performances in hit dramas like Kambhi Mein Kambhi Tum, Titli, Mere Humsafar, Dilruba, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

On the eve of Eid, she posted photos from Mina dressed in a modest black abaya. In her caption, she wished fans “Chaand Mubarak,” marking the start of Eid celebrations.

Today, on Eid day, Hania also shared more pictures in the same attire, sending Eid greetings to her followers. Her posts received thousands of likes and comments within minutes.

Many fans and fellow celebrities from the entertainment industry flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages, praising her for fulfilling this spiritual obligation.

Hania’s heartfelt posts during Hajj have deeply touched fans, highlighting a more personal and spiritual side of the actress.