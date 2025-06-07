Rana Sanaullah says PTI’s rotest movement will achieve nothing

FAISALABAD – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not gain anything from launching a protest movement. He advised the party to avoid such actions as it would only cause more problems for its own supporters.

Speaking to the media after offering Eidul Azha prayers in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said PTI is in no position to start a movement and should focus on national issues instead of personal politics. He added that if PTI leadership is under any illusions, those will soon be cleared.

He urged the opposition to join hands with the government to amend electoral laws and discuss solutions for public problems. According to him, national unity on economic and political matters is crucial for the country to overcome current challenges.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan is already on the path to economic stability and development, but political consensus and a shared economic agenda are now more important than ever. He emphasized that agreeing on an economic charter should be the first step before discussing other political matters.

He appealed to opposition leaders to accept Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation and reach an agreement on forming a neutral and credible Election Commission. This, he said, would help ensure transparent elections and avoid future disputes.

Responding to a question, Rana Sanaullah criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had underestimated Pakistan by attempting an attack. However, Pakistan’s armed forces, with the support of the people, gave a strong and fitting response. He praised everyone from soldiers to Army Chief General Asim Munir, saying Pakistan is now seen as a powerful and responsible country on the global stage.