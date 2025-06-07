Sheikh Rashid demands release of political prisoners, warns of rising tensions

RAWALPINDI – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid has urged the government to release political and poor prisoners from jails, warning that the country’s political situation is becoming increasingly unstable.

Speaking to the media after offering Eidul Azha prayers at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rashid extended Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide. He expressed strong support for PTI founder Imran Khan, stating, “I stand with Imran Khan in 14 legal cases.” He called for justice and the immediate release of prisoners who, he said, are victims of political vengeance.

Moreover, Rashid criticized the administration for not allowing street vendors to conduct business during the Eid holidays, saying such decisions only increase public frustration. He also hinted at possible threats from India, suggesting that the neighboring country might take advantage of Pakistan’s internal tensions.

Liaquat Bagh hosted Rawalpindi’s largest Eid congregation, where hundreds of worshippers gathered for prayers. Alongside Sheikh Rashid, Rawalpindi Commissioner Aamir Khattak also participated in the prayers, reflecting the significance of the occasion.

As political tensions remain high, Rashid’s remarks have drawn fresh attention to the growing divide between the government and opposition parties. He emphasized that national unity and justice must be prioritized to prevent further unrest and division.

His call for the release of political detainees aligns with ongoing demands from opposition leaders who argue that legal actions against them are politically motivated. The situation continues to evolve, with public sentiment growing more concerned about the country’s direction.