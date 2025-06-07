Pakistan and Saudi Arabia pledge to boost trade and investment cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to strengthening economic ties with Saudi Arabia, following his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his recent official visit. The meeting took place on the blessed occasion of Eid ul Adha and focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and development.

Taking to social media, the prime minister said he was honored to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and extended warm Eid greetings to the Saudi royal family and the people of the Kingdom. He conveyed heartfelt wishes on behalf of the Pakistani nation to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and acknowledged the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed Pakistan’s sincere gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s positive role during the recent Pakistan-India tensions. He noted the Kingdom’s constructive efforts helped pave the way for a ceasefire understanding, which played a vital role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Moreover, both leaders agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s economic goals. The prime minister emphasized that expanding trade and investment will not only strengthen economic ties but also create new opportunities for development in both countries.

The talks highlighted a mutual desire to explore new areas of collaboration, especially in infrastructure, energy, and technology sectors. This partnership, according to PM Shehbaz, will help Pakistan move forward on the path of progress while contributing to the Kingdom’s long-term development goals.

With both nations expressing strong political will, the renewed commitment marks a significant step toward a more robust and productive Pak-Saudi relationship. The prime minister’s visit reaffirmed that Pakistan values its ties with Saudi Arabia and sees the Kingdom as a key economic and strategic partner.