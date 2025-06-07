Pakistan celebrates Eidul Adha with unity, devotion and strong message of sacrifice

ISLAMABAD – The nation is celebrating Eidul Azha today (Saturday) with deep religious devotion, remembering the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS). The day began with special prayers in mosques across the country, where worshippers prayed for the well-being of the Ummah and the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

Large congregational Eid prayers were held in all major cities, including the main gathering at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, attended by federal ministers, diplomats, and thousands of faithful. Similar congregations took place at Lahore’s Badshahi Mosque, Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, and Karachi’s Nishtar Park, National Stadium, and other key locations. Religious leaders delivered sermons explaining the true spirit and meaning behind the sacrifice.

After prayers, Muslims across the country performed the Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi by sacrificing animals such as cows, goats, sheep, and camels. The meat is being distributed among family members, friends, and especially the poor, emphasizing the importance of sharing and caring during Eid. Despite high prices of animals this year, people observed the ritual with enthusiasm and religious spirit.

Local authorities in all cities have made special arrangements for the collection and disposal of animal waste to ensure cleanliness during the three days of Eid. Security has also been tightened around mosques and public places. Police and law enforcement officers have been deployed as part of a contingency plan to maintain peace and public safety.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt Eid greetings to the Pakistani nation and the wider Islamic world. In his message, he highlighted the importance of sacrifice not only in rituals but also in personal desires for national growth. He urged unity and encouraged everyone to prioritize the country’s interests over personal gains.

The prime minister also reminded the nation to remember the oppressed people of Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir, expressing unwavering support for their struggles. He emphasized that true success comes through unity, sacrifice, and working together for a prosperous and self-reliant Pakistan.