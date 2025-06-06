PM, MBS discuss roadmap for multi-sector cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday, as the two leaders exchanged Eid greetings and discussed ways to deepen the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

According to Saudi media, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were also present during the meeting.

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation across various sectors.

The crown prince personally received PM Shehbaz, who is on a two-day visit to the kingdom, and even drove him to the royal lunch hosted in his honour at the Royal Court.

They also reviewed regional developments and the efforts being made to enhance security and stability in the region.

The lunch was attended by key Middle Eastern leaders, Saudi cabinet members, and top military and civilian officials. The two leaders also shared a warm, informal conversation during the gathering.

It is pertinent to mention here that the premier’s grand welcome by the Saudi crown prince and his participation in the luncheon as a special guest is a reflection of the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s diplomatic achievements under the leadership of PM Shehbaz.

PM Shehbaz, accompanied by a high-level delegation landed in the kingdom on Thursday at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart and Crown Prince MBS.

PM Shehbaz’s visit coincides with ongoing Hajj rituals in the kingdom and the celebration of Eid ul Adha.

On Thursday night, PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir and other members of the delegation performed Umrah.

The door of the Holy Kaaba was specially opened for the delegation. They also offered “Nawafil” and expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for the victory of “Bunyan-um- Marsoos”.

They offered prayers of thanks for Pakistan’s recent achievements in economic and public welfare domains and also made special supplications for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Prayers were also offered for the oppressed Muslims in IIOJK and Palestine.