Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks on IIOJK

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan in a statement on Friday said such statements represent a deliberate attempt to deflect international attention from the grave and persistent human rights violations being committed in a territory under foreign occupation.

He said Pakistan is deeply dismayed that the Indian Prime Minister has once again chosen to accuse Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam attack, without presenting a single piece of credible evidence.

The Spokesperson said Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized disputed territory, the final status of which is to be determined in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan remains steadfast in its principled support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for their rights and dignity.

Separately, Pakistan unequivocally condemned airstrikes by Israeli forces on Beirut’s southern suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon on June 5, 2025.

These attacks, launched on the eve of Eidul Azha, constitute a blatant violation of international law, sovereignty of Lebanon, and the ceasefire agreement of November 2024, according to a statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson.

It added that the reckless use of force threatens civilian lives, fuels regional instability, and undermines efforts for lasting peace. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Lebanon, during this difficult time. “We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations and ceasefire mediators, to take immediate action to hold Israeli occupying forces accountable and prevent further escalation,” the foreign office spokesperson said adding that Pakistan remains firmly committed to peace, justice, and the principles of international law.