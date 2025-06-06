Nawaz offers Eid prayers in London, prays for Pakistan’s progress

Former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif prayed for the country’s development after offering Eid prayers in London. “May Allah put Pakistan on the path of progress,” said the three-time prime minister after offering Eid prayer. He added, “May Allah bless the people of Pakistan with happiness. May Allah grant joy to all Muslims across the Islamic world.” Earlier, PML-N supremo urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving Kashmir issue. Speaking to media in London on Monday, Nawaz Sharif stated that Pakistan’s overall situation is improving and the country’s stature at the global level is rising. He also praised the performance of Punjab government being led by Maryam Nawaz. The three-time prime minister also lauded China, Turkiye and Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan during difficult times.