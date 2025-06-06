China eliminated from World Cup contention

China slumped out of World Cup contention before Uzbekistan and Jordan qualified for the first time. In the meantime, South Korea secured an 11th straight appearance at the men´s World Cup finals with a 2-0 win in Iraq.

In a hectic night Thursday with a lot on the line, Australia scored late to edge already-qualified Japan 1-0 before China lost 1-0 in Indonesia. For Uzbekistan, a 0-0 draw against the United Arab Emirates was enough to take the second automatic qualification spot in Group A behind Iran.

In Group B, South Korea and Jordan secured their places at the 2026 global tournament to be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Ali Olwan scored three goals in Jordan´s 3-0 win over Oman.

In Group C, a first-half penalty from Ole Romeny in Jakarta was enough to end China’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 2002, when the tournament was staged in Asia for the first time and co-hosts South Korea and Japan didn’t have to go through continental qualifying.

It’s a mystery to many how a country of 1.4 billion people with such a pedigree in Olympic sports struggles so much to reach soccer’s marquee event.

Branko Ivankovic, a Croatian with international experience in Iran and Oman, was hired last year to guide the Chinese men’s team and domestic news agency Xinhua said the head coach took some of the responsibility for another failed campaign.

“This team has been fighting for this goal for over 20 years. We believed that if we could reach the next stage from this tough group, we would have a strong chance of qualifying,” Ivankovic said, according to Xinhua. “But we didn´t succeed and, as head coach, I definitely bear significant responsibility.”

With one game remaining in this round of Asian qualifying, China has won only two of nine games and is bottom of the group that also contains Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Indonesia.

“We´ve brought in a younger generation of players who have injected energy into the team,” Ivankovic said. “Based on their performances, I believe this team has a promising future.”