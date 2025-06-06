Whitecaps report illness following CONCACAF Champions Cup final

The Vancouver Whitecaps said a “significant number” of players who traveled to Mexico for last weekend’s CONCACAF Champions Cup final have become ill. The Whitecaps canceled practice Wednesday and had a modified session for cleared players Thursday after both players and staff reported gastrointestinal symptoms. “The health and well-being of our players and staff remain a top priority. Each player has been provided with an individualized program by the medical and performance staff to support their continued preparation and recovery,” the team said in a statement. Sporting director Axel Schuster told reporters on Thursday that about half of the 75 people who returned to Canada via charter following the game reported symptoms. The Whitecaps lost 5-0 to Liga MX team Cruz Azul for in the tournament’s championship game in Mexico City. The Whitecaps were scheduled to play the Seattle Sounders in a Cascadia Cup rivalry match at BC Place on Sunday. Nine players were already going to be missing because of national team duty, including Ali Ahmed, Sam Adekugbe and Jayden Nelson. Schuster said the Whitecaps have been in contact with the league about whether the team would have enough players for the game. “If we have enough healthy and fit players available, we want to play it, of course,” Schuster said. “No one ever wants not to play a game if he thinks he has a group together that is ready to compete in this game.” Last year in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final, players for the Columbus Crew also became ill. The Crew lost to Pachuca 3-0 in Mexico.