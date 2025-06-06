Danish Taimoor’s ‘toxic’ roles spark backlash as actor boast ratings

Actor Danish Taimoor is under fire for celebrating the high viewership of his recent dramas, despite growing criticism over their problematic themes.

Taimoor recently shared an Instagram post highlighting the success of his ongoing serials, Sher and Mann Mast Malang, which pulled in 25 million and 23.4 million views respectively. Captioning the post, he wrote, “1st and 2nd. Success doesn’t need a spotlight. It speaks loud and clear.”

While many acknowledged the strong ratings, the post drew sharp criticism over the nature of the content gaining popularity. Viewers expressed concern about the portrayal of obsessive, violent love stories in Taimoor’s work-particularly in Sher, which many see as continuing a troubling pattern in his choice of roles. Mann Mast Malang has also faced backlash for what some critics described as “forced” and “overly bold” romantic scenes. Social media users were quick to link such portrayals to broader societal issues, including the recent murder of TikToker Sana Yousaf by a man she had rejected.

One user wrote: “Celebrating views while a young girl is dead because of the toxic mindset these dramas helped normalise? This isn’t success, it’s exploitation. You have a daughter too. Take some responsibility.”

Another commented, “Stop normalising this in our society. What kind of mindset is this?”

The controversy has extended beyond fans. Actress Alina Abbas Shah publicly criticized Taimoor’s career direction, stating:

“Danish needs to rethink his whole career. If you’re bringing toxic stories to the screen and calling them romance just because they sell, it’s wrong. A society that idolises such people is wrong.”

Many echoed her concerns, noting that Taimoor has repeatedly taken on roles that romanticise toxic behavior, potentially influencing impressionable viewers.

Despite the ratings success of Sher and Mann Mast Malang, the criticism highlights a growing ethical debate in Pakistani entertainment. For many, it’s no longer just about the numbers-it’s about the message.