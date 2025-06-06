True Sacrifice

This Eid ul Adha, as rows of worshippers filled open-air Eidgahs and sacrificial animals stood tethered in sun-drenched courtyards, Pakistan once again performed its most sacred ritual of obedience. And yet, the knife cuts both ways.

At its origin, Eid is the memory of a man who was prepared to return everything to the One who gave it. Of Prophet Ibrahim’s unflinching submission. Of his son’s quiet willingness. And therein lies the paradox of how we live it now.

In 2025, the act of Qurbani (symbolic by design) has become economic in practice. Nearly seven million animals are expected to be sacrificed this year, fuelling a livestock economy worth over Rs800 billion. But the rising cost of participation is visible on every street. In a country grappling with record inflation, for many, the choice is not between goat or cow but whether the sacrifice is financially possible at all.

The ritual persists, but the spirit grows faint. Meat is parcelled out more by habit than by hope. Distribution is now outsourced to butchers, delivery apps, and occasionally, charities. We forget that qurbani was never about volume. It was about proximity: to God, to conscience, and those without.

The moral questions grow heavier when we look at who gets to partake. Some Pakistani citizens did not sacrifice this morning-not out of financial hardship, but by legal restriction. Ahmadis, whose interpretation of faith is deemed unacceptable by the state, remain barred from performing Qurbani under threat of criminal prosecution. This quiet exclusion, rarely addressed in polite discourse, is no less part of our Eid landscape than roadside cattle markets.

But perhaps the most urgent sacrifice we’ve abandoned is the one asked of the self. We crowd Eid with spectacle (giant animals paraded like trophies, social media posts documenting every step) while forgetting the solitude of Ibrahim’s test.

Still, Eid offers a reprieve. Its power lies in return: the opportunity, year after year, to get closer to what we failed to grasp before. It reminds us that ritual is not enough. That faith must be felt in how we spend, how we share, how we remember those we are told to forget.

Eid Mubarak. *