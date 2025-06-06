Saad Rafique discharged from PIC after treatment

Senior PML-N leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was rushed to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Friday as his health deteriorated due to severe chest pain.

According to media reports, all important tests were conducted upon his arrival at the hospital.

Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Director Professor Bilal Mohiuddin stated that Saad Rafique was brought in hospital as his heartbeat was out of control.

He added that the former minister’s ECG and other test results were later satisfactory.

After receiving immediate medical treatment, the veteran PML-N leader was discharged from the hospital.