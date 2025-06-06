Karachi trembles again as quake count rises to 31 in six days

Karachi once again experienced mild tremors on Friday morning, marking the 31st recorded earthquake in just six days.

According to the Seismic Monitoring Centre, two low-magnitude earthquakes struck the city early in the day, intensifying concerns over ongoing seismic activity.

The first tremor occurred at 4:46 am, with a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale. Its epicentre was located 20 kilometres south of DHA at a depth of just 2 kilometres, making it a shallow and easily felt tremor in the surrounding areas.

The second jolt was recorded at 7:58 am, with a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth of 8 kilometres. This earthquake had its epicentre 7 kilometres northwest of Malir, another densely populated area of Karachi.

It is noteworthy that Karachi has been experiencing an unusual series of tremors since June 1, with 31 minor earthquakes recorded so far in various parts of the city.

On June 5 (Thursday) evening, mild tremors were also reported in Malir, measuring 2.0 magnitude with a depth of 40 kilometres and the epicentre located 11 kilometres northeast of Malir.

Earlier, on June 4 (Wednesday), similar tremors were felt in southern Malir with a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 5 kilometres, causing panic among residents who rushed out of their homes. Thankfully, no casualties or property damage have been reported in any of these incidents.

Authorities have issued an alert, warning that further seismic activity is likely over the next three to four days, urging citizens to remain cautious and informed through official channels.