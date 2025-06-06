Mastermind behind judge convoy attack killed in Khairpur encounter

The mastermind behind the deadly attack on a session judge’s convoy in Khairpur, identified as Syed Bhooral Shah, was killed in a police encounter.

Accordion to media reports, SSP Khairpur Hassan Sardar Niazi confirmed that two other suspects, Siraj Chachar and Abdul Hameed Narejo, were arrested in injured condition during a 20-minute exchange of gunfire with police during a search operation within the Pir Jo Goth police station jurisdiction. Weapons were recovered from the suspects.

Addressing a press conference, SSP Niazi stated that police had been tracking the attackers using modern technology ever since the ambush. As officers moved in to apprehend the suspects, they were met with heavy gunfire, which led to a fierce 20-minute gunfight between both parties.

He added that this operation was part of a sustained police crackdown following the May 31 armed assault on the convoy of Civil Judge Larkana Salman Mughal near Tando Masti, in Khairpur district. The judge was travelling from Sukkur to Larkana when his convoy was attacked by armed bandits. While the judge remained safe, one police constable, Maqbool Shaikh, was martyred, and two other officers sustained injuries. In immediate response to the attack, Sindh police and Pakistan Rangers launched a massive joint operation on June 1, arresting over 40 suspects across the Gambat sub-division and Tando Masti area.