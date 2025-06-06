Green herbs sold at low prices across Punjab: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that for the first time in Punjab’s history, green herbs are available to the public at affordable prices ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. She said this is a practical example of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s pro-people policies and good governance. According to Bokhari, the Chief Minister ensured that there was no increase in the prices of essential commodities before Eid, nor was there any shortage in the markets. “This is the first time a Chief Minister has personally monitored the situation round the clock to control prices and activate the market mechanism,” she said. Azma Bokhari emphasized, “Never before in Pakistan’s history has any province held a serious meeting on this critical issue, nor has any government provided such clear and focused relief to the people. Has anyone ever heard of another province holding a meeting on green herbs or vegetable prices?” The Information Minister added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, prices of flour, onions, tomatoes, and other vegetables have also seen a noticeable decrease. “Maryam Nawaz has not come to power for the sake of it-she has come to provide genuine relief to the people,” Bokhari asserted. “This is what true good governance and a people-centric government look like-focused on public welfare, relief, and immediate practical actions,” she added.