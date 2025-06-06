PIA reports 102 bird strike incidents during year 2024

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reported 102 bird strike incidents involving its aircraft during year 2024.

According to the airline’s official report, the Airbus A320 fleet was the most affected, accounting for 85 of the total incidents in the last year.

Among the airports, Lahore witnessed the highest number of bird strikes with 28 cases, followed by Islamabad with 18 and Karachi with 17. Multan reported 14 incidents, while Faisalabad recorded 6.

Nine PIA aircraft were directly affected by bird strikes in 2024, with significant financial damage caused to the national carrier. PIA estimates that bird strike-related repairs cost the airline thousands of dollars annually.

The trend continues into 2025, with 25 bird strike incidents recorded in the first five months of the year. These included 14 cases involving A320s and 10 involving Boeing 777 aircraft.

Lahore, Multan, and Karachi reported 6, 5, and 2 cases respectively, while Islamabad, Peshawar, and Sialkot each recorded two incidents.