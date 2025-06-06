Minority community delegation visits PSCA

A delegation of 50 representatives from various church communities on Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) as part of the Friends of Police programme.

According to PSCA spokesman, Shift Commander DSP Imran Mehboob led the delegation through different departments of the Safe City project, providing detailed insights into the facilities and services offered for minority communities. The delegation was briefed on the recent upgrades to the Punjab Emergency Helpline 15, including new advanced features designed to enhance response times and accessibility. It was explained that after dialing 15, pressing option 5 directs calls to the newly established Virtual Centre for Minorities, aimed at promptly addressing issues faced by minority groups.