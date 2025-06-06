Ex-federal minister Afridi succumbs to burn injuries

Former federal minister and Senator Abbas Afridi on Friday succumbed to burn injuries sustained in a gas leak explosion a day earlier, while three others were wounded.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi told the media that their team had rushed Afridi and three others to Kohat Combined Military Hospital, from where Afridi was taken to a burn centre in Kharian, Punjab, in a helicopter.

Nouman Ali, spokesperson for the Kohat police, told the media, “Afridi was in a critical condition and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. His body was brought to Kohat today.” He said the three others had been transported to a divisional headquarters hospital. The police spokesperson said Afridi and his friends, Dilnawaz, Javed Afridi and Nadeem, were in the Hujra when a gas leak caused an explosion. The intensity of the blast damaged the walls of the Hujra.