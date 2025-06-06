WCB announces distribution of 100,000 biodegradable bags

In line with the large-scale cleanliness campaign, Walton Cantonment Board (WCB) has announced the distribution of 100,000 biodegradable bags for the collection of animal waste and hides during the Eidul Azha days.

In a press briefing here on Friday, Chief Public Health Officer Waris Bhatti said the campaign was being carried out under the direction of Chief Executive Officer of Military Land and Cantonment and WCB, Sibtain Raza.

A 24-hour control room will be set up at the WCB office to address public complaints and provide assistance during Eid days. Citizens can contact the control room via landline number 042-99220406.

To facilitate residents further, 13 public assistance and awareness camps will be set up at key locations, including RA Bazaar, Nishat Colony, Bhatta Chowk, Walton Road, Ferozepur Road, and DHA. “Every complaint will be resolved within 25 minutes,” Bhatti assured.

Six designated offal dumping points will be set up at RA Bazaar, Nishat Colony, Baba-e-Pakistan, Ferozepur Road, Ghazi Road, and Qainchi to ensure proper disposal of sacrificial waste.

The board’s sanitation operation will continue non-stop throughout all wards during Eid, with the active participation of Cantonment Board members.

More than 170 vehicles have already been deployed for the cleanup drive, while an emergency request has been made for an additional 200 vehicles. The operational fleet includes 133 pickups.

To enhance public awareness, the WCB will display 300 steamers and 300 banners across its jurisdiction.