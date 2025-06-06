New tech tracks stolen phones as 400 devices returned in Multan

The e-Gadget Monitoring System has proven to be a game-changer in curbing the illegal trade of stolen mobile phones, said CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar. The device has been made by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Speaking about the success of the technology, PITB official Sasha Ali said the system had reduced the sale of stolen phones in local markets. Developed jointly by the Punjab Police and the PITB, the app has enabled authorities to recover more than 400 mobile phones – including high-end iPhones – in the past four months.

The system works by preventing stolen devices from being sold or resold through registered mobile shops. “Before launching the app, many of Multan’s 8,200 mobile phone shops had unfortunately become safe havens for stolen phones, where criminals would sell these devices at throwaway prices,” he said.

To stop this illegal activity, the police instructed all shopkeepers and traders to register with the e-Gadget app. The registration process requires traders to upload each mobile phone’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, along with the seller’s CNIC and a photograph. This data is then available to police through a centralised dashboard.

As per the agreement with traders, no device can be bought, sold, or repaired without first being verified through the app. “The business of traders is also protected, as they are now dealing only in verified phones, and can avoid unknowingly handling stolen devices,” Mr Ali said.

CPO Multan said the app also has the ability to instantly notify police if a stolen device is identified. “An FIR is registered on the spot, and the concerned police arrive at the shop to arrest the seller and confiscate the phone,” he explained.

Another important feature of the app allows citizens to input a mobile phone’s IMEI number to verify if it has been reported stolen or lost. This public-facing verification system helps both buyers and sellers ensure a phone is safe to purchase.

CPO Sadiq Dogar added that the app includes four core features: a portal for registering devices, a dashboard for monitoring resale activity, a real-time alert system for stolen phones, and a tool for verifying devices before sale or repair.

He said the traditional methods of investigation had failed to prevent the widespread trade of stolen phones in the past because there was no central online data of stolen gadgets. “This tool has changed that,” he said. “It’s a maverick system that’s helping us take control of the market and return stolen property to rightful owners.”

Police officials confirmed that more than 400 mobile phones recovered through the system have already been returned to their owners.