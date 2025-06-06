32 officers elevated to DSP rank

As many as 32 Inspectors were promoted to the rank of deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, Lahore on Friday.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar conferred the DSP ranks upon the promoted officers and extended congratulations to them and their families.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar highlighted that Punjab Police hold the distinction of being the world’s largest single-command civil force. He urged the newly promoted officers to focus on field duties and become effective crime fighters.

He further noted that the promotion of around 34 officers to SP-level posts would result in the opening of additional seats for DSPs, Inspectors and ASIs. Officers who were deferred or superseded in the current board would be considered in future promotion boards, he assured.

Dr Usman Anwar advised the officers who missed promotion to complete their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) and ensure accuracy of their service records ahead of the next boards. He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to the policy of “No One Left Behind” and emphasised transparency by informing officers of the reasons for non-promotion.

The IG paid tribute to the sacrifices of police martyrs and the bravery of the living heroes, adding that it was because of their courage that the Punjab Police stand strong today. He said that automation in policing and service delivery systems had significantly improved overall performance.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials including Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry, Additional IG Humayun Bashir Tarar, Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chattha, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Headquarters Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, DIG Welfare & Finance Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG Establishment-II Capt (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik, DIG CCD Umar Farooq Salamat, and other AIGs.