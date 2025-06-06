IG disburses Rs 78.1m among serving, martyred personnel families

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has cleared all pending welfare cases, disbursing over Rs78.1 million from the Police Welfare Fund to support serving and martyred personnel families ahead of Eidul Azha.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, Rs 45.4 million were allocated to the families of 1,134 police employees who died during service, including martyrs.

In addition, Rs 6.95 million were distributed as monthly stipends to 155 children of police employees suffering from Thalassemia.

A sum of Rs 18.5 million was granted for the support of 619 children with intellectual disabilities. Furthermore, Rs 7.17 million were provided to assist with medical treatment for children of police personnel suffering from various illnesses, added spokesperson.

“All funds have been released before June 30 in view of Eidul Azha,” IG Punjab confirmed.

He emphasised that the Police Welfare Fund was effectively being used to ease the hardships of police employees and their families through income generated via welfare sources.

“The Punjab Police stand by its employees and their families during times of joy, sorrow, and festivals”, the IGP added.