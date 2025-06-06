Police announces security plan for Lahore

Police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eidul Azha, deploying thousands of personnel across the city to ensure public safety during religious congregations and festive gatherings. Police department said here on Friday that six superintendents of police (SPs), 22 sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), 83 station house officers (SHOs), and 546 upper subordinates would be deputed to head 9,000 police personnel in the city during the Eid holidays. In addition, more than 700 officers from the traffic police and over 1,600 personnel from the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) will be assigned to patrolling and traffic management duties. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, said the police were on high alert to safeguard mosques, Imam Bargahs, and Eid congregations across the city. He said that walk-through gates and metal detectors would be installed at major mosques and Eidgahs to ensure the safety of worshippers. The CCPO directed officials to ensure strict compliance with government directives related to Eidul Azha and to intensify search, sweep and combing operations across Lahore. He also emphasised the importance of effective snap checking at key locations, added that security measures would extend to public parks and recreational sites, where police would be deployed to protect citizens and prevent any untoward incidents. Patrolling around sensitive and high-risk locations would be enhanced, with Elite Force, Dolphin Squad and PRU teams maintaining a continuous presence, he added. Security will also be tightened at entry and exit points of the city, where both individuals and vehicles would be subject to thorough checks. The CCPO directed the traffic authorities to ensure smooth vehicular movement during Eid, while the Punjab Safe Cities Authority would provide enhanced monitoring of the city through its extensive network of CCTV cameras.