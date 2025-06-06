Punjab Home Dept unveils foolproof security plan

Punjab Home Department has announced a foolproof security and administrative plan for Eidul Azha, with round-the-clock operations underway to ensure public safety and law enforcement during the holidays. According to Punjab Home Department spokesperson, a central control room has been established to oversee all internal security matters. The control room will function 24/7, compiling reports from across the province to maintain law and order. The work is continuing under the supervision of the Punjab Home Secretary throughout the Eid holidays, with special attention to Friday prayers and Eid gatherings. The department has issued strict instructions, including the ban on proscribed organisations from collecting animal hides. Only institutions registered with the Punjab Charity Commission and holding valid certificates were allowed to collect sacrificial hides, spokesperson added. In addition, Section 144 has been enforced across the province on various activities, including, burning of heads and trotters (Siri-Paye) in public places, swimming or boating in rivers, canals and dams, dumping of animal waste into manholes or canals, disposal of offal within 15 kilometers of airports and airbases, flying pigeons, fireworks, use of drones and laser lights near airports and the installation of temporary mechanical rides has also been banned to protect human life. Furthermore, unauthorised cattle markets or sale/purchase of animals outside designated areas would not be allowed anywhere in the province. The Punjab administration was actively ensuring full implementation of government directives to maintain peace and safeguard the public during the Eid holidays, he added.