Parks in Islamabad declared family-only for Eid holidays

Authorities in the federal capital have designated Lake View Park and Daman-e-Koh as family-only parks during the three days of Eidul Azha. According to a notification issued by the district administration, only families will be allowed entry to the parks on all three days of Eid, as part of crowd management and security measures. Meanwhile, the Bohra community across Pakistan is celebrating Eidul Azha today with religious zeal and devotion. A large Eid congregation was held at Taheri Mosque in Karachi, where special prayers were offered for the nation’s peace and prosperity.