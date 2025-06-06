Chinese-backed mobility initiative enhances accessibility at BNU

Beaconhouse National University (BNU), a pioneering not-for-profit liberal arts University has taken a step toward improving campus accessibility with the addition of two advanced electric shuttle buses, sponsored by Times Ceramics, a Chinese enterprise operating in Pakistan.

The eco-friendly vehicles are set to transform mobility for students and faculty across the university’s expansive grounds, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

BNU Vice Chancellor Dr. Moeed Yusuf highlighted the transformative potential of endowments, especially for elderly faculty members and individuals with mobility challenges.

“This move will enhance accessibility on campus, ensuring a more inclusive environment for our academic community,” Dr. Yusuf stated.