Governor Kundi pays glowing tribute to Pakistan Army’s swift victory in 78-hour conflict

A grand and colorful ceremony was held last night at the Governor House in Peshawar to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their historic success in Operation Bunyan Al-Marsoos.

The event, organized under the management of Akash Event Management, was attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi as the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by notable personalities from political, social, and business sectors, along with people from various walks of life.

Children performed patriotic tableaux, and national songs were sung to commemorate the valor and achievements of the armed forces. Speakers paid rich tributes to the bravery, professionalism, and sacrifices of Pakistan’s military.

In his address, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said, “Pakistan is a peaceful and responsible state that stands as a guardian of regional stability. However, if any nation challenges our sovereignty, it will be met with a strong and decisive response.”

Referring to the recent military confrontation, he emphasized the unity of the Pakistani nation with its armed forces, declaring, “The Pakistani people stand shoulder to shoulder with their valiant military, and we will never compromise on national security.”

He highlighted the exceptional success of Pakistan’s forces, saying, “In just 78 hours, our military humbled an enemy with greater population, resources, and military stockpiles. Our air force downed six of their aircraft, giving a befitting reply at the right moment despite India’s increasing aggression.”

Governor Kundi expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s allied nations who stood with the country during the conflict, adding that the Prime Minister also formally thanked these allies, and the Pakistani people remain deeply appreciative.

Highlighting the diplomatic front, he lauded Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for playing a crucial role during the war, stating, “Bilawal Bhutto’s efforts on the diplomatic front were exemplary.”

Governor Kundi also acknowledged the responsible role played by the Pakistani media during the operation.

In a poignant moment, he paid homage to the martyrs, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice, “It is due to their sacrifices that today we breathe in a free and sovereign homeland.”

The ceremony concluded with a strong message of national unity, pride in the armed forces, and a renewed commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty at all costs.