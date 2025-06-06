2 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO

Security forces targeted a group of terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Kolpur, Kachhi District, Balochistan, the military’s media wing reported on Friday.

The operation, launched based on reports of the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian-backed proxy group Fitna al Hindustan, was confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The security forces swiftly engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire. The operation led to the neutralisation of two terrorists, who were confirmed to be sponsored by India, ISPR said.

In addition to eliminating the terrorists, security forces recovered a significant cache of weapons and ammunition. These individuals were actively involved in multiple terrorist activities orchestrated by India in the region, the statement added.

The ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorism and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Separately, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab, in an intelligence-based operation, arrested three dangerous terrorists associated with India’s intelligence agency “RAW” from Jhang Road, Pathan Colony. The arrested terrorists belong to different areas of South Punjab, including Azam from Minchinabad, Amjad from Pakpattan, and Manzoor from Bahawalnagar.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the terrorists were planning to target key locations in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Pakpattan during Eid. A large cache of weapons, explosives, detonators, and maps were recovered from them. The spokesperson revealed that the suspects were working for the Khawarij insurgents and RAW, and had illegally crossed the border multiple times to meet RAW agents in Srinagar and Rajasthan.

Investigations revealed that the terrorists had been sending maps of sensitive locations to India via WhatsApp. CTD Faisalabad has registered a case and further investigations are underway. Punjab has narrowly escaped a major tragedy.