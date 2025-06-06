Kashmiris will celebrate real Eid when they break shackles of Indian slavery

All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior vice chairman Gulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that Kashmiris will celebrate the real Eid when they break the shackles of Indian slavery and liberate their motherland from Indian colonialism.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Gulam Ahmed Gulzar in a special Eid message in Srinagar, expressing his heartfelt Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah, especially Kashmiri Muslims, said Eid is the day of expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah and seeking his blessings. He said it is also the day of expressing solidarity with families of our martyrs, the destitute, and orphans. “It is the day of rejuvenating the spirit of freedom. We should not forget the families of martyrs whose dear ones sacrificed their lives for the sacred cause of freedom,” he added.

Referring to the horrendous situation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said the Kashmiri people are facing extreme situations. He said it is unfortunate that human blood is flowing like water, and weeping and wailing have become our destiny. “Our lives, honor, dignity, identity, and culture are at stake, and the present situation in Kashmir has only multiplied our sorrows,” he lamented.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said India has launched a full-fledged war against Kashmiris, and the United Nations, world powers, international human rights organizations, and even the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have observed criminal silence.

He said India has turned Kashmir into a mourning centre and land of widows and orphans. He said over one million trigger-happy Indian forces are marauding and brutalizing Kashmiri society with atrocious vengeance. Since 1989, nearly one hundred thousand Kashmiris have been martyred, thousands have been crippled, blinded through brutal torture and pellet terrorism, hundreds of people are languishing in Indian jails, over eight thousand have been disappeared and over twelve thousand women have been raped by occupation forces, he deplored.

The APHC vice chairman said since 5 August 2019 Hindutva government by Modi is hellbent on uprooting and wiping out Kashmiri Muslims and settling non-state Hindus in the region. This colonial move is aimed at imposing a Hindutva ideology and culture in IIOJK, he added.

He said since scrapping the special status on 5 August 2019, Kashmir has been under constant siege and their political, social, cultural, and religious rights have been snatched.

He said Kashmir has been turned into a giant prison and torture center where the humiliation of Kashmiris is a routine matter. He said Kashmiris are being deprived of their religious rights and the ban on religious festivals like Eid, Muharram processions, and the sealing of grand mosques like Srinagar Jamia Masjid are glaring examples of the Muslim enmity of the Modi regime.

Gulam Ahmed Gulzar, paying glowing tributes to the martyrs, said these noble souls fulfilled their responsibilities by giving their sacred blood, and we are the guardians of their sacrifices and mission.

Appealing to celebrate Eid with austerity and simplicity and according to Islamic principles, he said Eid al-Azha is the day of sharing celebration with orphans, widows, and the poor class of society. He also urged the religious scholars to pray and seek blessings from Almighty Allah to realize the dream of freedom from tyrannical forces.

The APHC leader saluted the resilience of political prisoners and said they are heroes of the Kashmiris, and their supreme sacrifice will definitely bring fruit. He reiterated the pledge to be prepared to offer every sacrifice to protect the geographical integrity of Jammu and Kashmir by thwarting Indian conspiracies to change its demography.

Gulam Ahmed Gulzar impressed upon India to shun the policies of jingoism, belligerency, and obduracy and start tripartite dialogue to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri masses.

He said the standoff between the two countries has proved that Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint and its permanent settlement is a prerequisite for peace in South Asia.

He warned that further delay in the Kashmir conflict may lead to a human catastrophe and vowed to continue the freedom struggle till its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar has also congratulated the Muslim Ummah and especialy the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and expressed the hope that the families of the Kashmiri martyrs would also be remembered on the occasion.