Target killers gun down lawyer in Bannu bazaar

In a shocking incident, advocate Tufail Khan, a resident of Bozha Khel, was gunned down by unidentified motorcycle riders in Bannu’s Nazim Bazaar on Friday.

The unidentified armed motorcyclists fled the scene immediately after the target killing in the city. According to police, Tufail Advocate was on his motorcycle heading to the market from his home when the assailants, who were lying in wait, opened fire on him.Advocate Tufail Khan sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds on the way.

Bannu police reached the site of the incident shortly after and have collected evidence from the spot and launched an investigation into the targeted killing. It is pertinent to mention that this is the third high-profile shooting in Bannu within just three weeks. On June 2, a police constable named Ibrar was shot dead in the Tarang area while on his way to pick up his children from school.

He was attached to the Investigation Branch. The attackers, again unidentified, ambushed him near the Tarang graveyard and escaped after killing him on the spot. Earlier, on May 15, two people were killed, including a police employee named Noor Muhammad, in a violent shootout between two rival groups in Khojri within the jurisdiction of the Kukki police station. Police later confirmed that the dispute stemmed from a property issue between the parties. A case was registered, and an investigation was ongoing.