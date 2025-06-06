Father, son shot dead near Lahore’s Wapda Town

A tragic shooting incident occurred near Wapda Town in Satu Katla, Lahore, where a father and son were gunned down by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle.

According to Rescue 1122, the attackers opened fire near the Satu Katla Bridge, resulting in the instant death of two men who sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The rescue team confirmed that the bodies have been handed over to police, who arrived on the scene and have initiated a formal investigation into the double murder. Police identified the deceased as 49-year-old Saeed and his 22-year-old son, Shamshad. Initial findings suggest the motive behind the brutal killings appears to be personal enmity.

The incident has prompted DIG Operations Faisal Kamran to take immediate notice of the double murder. He has ordered police to use all available resources to arrest the culprits as quickly as possible.

A special team under the supervision of SP Saddar has been formed to apprehend the suspects involved in this heinous act. DIG Faisal stated, “This is a heartbreaking incident. We will ensure the killers are captured and brought to justice without delay.”