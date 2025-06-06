Trending:
Saturday, June 7, 2025

Suspect who escaped from police custody arrested

Crime Control Department (CCD) of the Anti Vehicle Lifting System (AVlS) claimed on Friday to have arrested a suspect during a targeted operation in Iqbal Town.

According to police, the suspect identified as Ali Haider – who had recently escaped from police custody in Hunjrawal – was arrested in an injured condition.

He was wanted by police in multiple cases of vehicle snatching and motorcycle theft. Few days ago, he allegedly stole a motorcycle from a local resident, Waqas, at Amna Park. CCTV footage reportedly shows Haider committing the crime and fleeing the scene.

The CCD officers used a combination of advanced technology, human intelligence and professional expertise to track and apprehend the suspect.

